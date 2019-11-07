The first Irish rape survivor to waive her anonymity says the government is “sidelining” victims and needs to provide urgent support funding.

Lavinia Kerwick made history when she spoke out after her attacker was given a suspended sentence for raping her on New Year’s Eve 1991.

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre is hosting a conference on sexual violence to mark its 40th anniversary.

Some of its clients are being placed on 10-month waiting lists for treatment, such is the demand for help.

Lavinia Kerwick says greater government funding could save a rape victim’s life.