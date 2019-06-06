Seven premises have been searched by gardaí as part of an investigation into fraudulent practices relating to horse meat to be exported from Ireland.

Farms, houses and commercial premises were searched in Kilkenny, Sligo, Westmeath, Sligo and Leitrim this morning.

The planned searches were carried out by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, assisted by officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

They are part of an ongoing investigation by the Bureau into fraudulent practices being undertaken regarding passports and microchips for horses which are killed in Ireland for exportation abroad.

The operation is focusing on offences of deception pursuant to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act, 2001.

It is further supported by officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau, Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau.