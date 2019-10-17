Callan native Jason Foran joins Orla on the Sunday Grill this weekend along with his trainer, Davy Jones to talk about his massive weight loss.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jason lost 17 stones over two years and credits his trainer and family for helping him believe in himself.

“It was a now or never moment, I felt I was a candidate for a heart attack… I needed to get it right in my head,” he said.

Davy admits that he could drink over four litres of fizzy drinks a day which he cut out completely when he started on his journey.

Jason’s personal trainer Davy Jones has his own weight loss story, he lost 12 ½ stones over ten years ago.

“I could see a lot of myself in Jason when he first came into the gym. The first time I went to the gym I struggled a lot and I didn’t have anyone to help me… but when I saw Jason, I knew he needed a bit of help and encouragement and he really took everything I said on and used it to his best advantage.”

Davy started getting Jason’s diet right and started him slowly with exercise – some walking and weight training. In the first year, Jason lost ten stones and in total, he has lost 12 stones and 22 inches from his waist.

Life is good for Jason now and he looks forward to going back to hurling training in January

“Life is great, training is great, I am more confident, more approachable but when people ask me how I did it, you have to get it right in your head and you have to have the support behind you”.

