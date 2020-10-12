Kilkenny is the cleanest place in Ireland out of 40 city and towns.

The latest annual litter survey shows the marble city is cleaner than European norms.

City centre areas in Limerick, Galway and Dublin have all lost their “clean” rating, with Irish Business Against Litter saying it hasn’t seen fewer urban areas make the cut in their survey since 2007.

The group says its inspectors have noticed more litter from outdoor drinking and people dropping disposable masks and gloves.

Tipperary is the most-littered South East county, coming 36th overall.