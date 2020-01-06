Pic: visitkilkenny.ie

Irish Business Against Litter has announced the cleanest towns and cities in the country.

The business group records less litter on inner city streets compared with a decade ago – but Dublin’s North Inner City recorded its worst showing in years and was branded ‘seriously littered.’

Our towns also showed litter levels up on 2018.

IBAL spokesperson Conor Horgan says there was one shining star that created records this year;

“Kilkenny is the cleanest of the 40 towns and cities that we surveyed in 2019. It’s a record 4th win for Kilkenny, and achievement that no other town or city has matched since we started our surveys.”