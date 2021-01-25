Kilkenny is the cleanest city in the country for a record 5th time.

It gets the gold star in the latest Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey.

Waterford City Centre was deemed ‘clean to European norms’ (8th), while Ballybeg (22nd) and Tipp Town (30th) were labelled ‘moderately littered’.

Ballymun in Dublin is the worst litter blackspot, with the North Inner City also seriously littered.

IBAL spokesperson, Conor Horgan says standards of cleanliness are slipping generally in towns and cities:

“It’s been a disappointing result; fewer than half of towns and cities are now clean.

If I bring you back only three years we had over 80% of our towns were clean.

That’s our worst result in 13 years, so we’ve had a significant fallback – Covid is a factor.”