Kilkenny’s Springhill Court Hotel is set for a major expansion.

The popular hotel has lodged a planning application to build 45 new bedrooms and a four-story extension to the front and side of the building.

If the application is granted, the number of bedrooms would rise to 130.

Other changes include a reconfigured carpark and the installation of a new lift.

A decision on the planning application is expected in January 2020.

Image: Springhill Court Hotel, Google Street View