By Dean Egan.

Gardaí from Unit C in Kilkenny had a busy time overnight attending to a “varied tour of duties”.

A bonfire on waste ground required the services of their colleagues in the Fire Service.

A bit later, beat members were alerted by a pair of responsible teenagers to an extremely intoxicated youth under St. Francis Bridge.

At around midnight the main car crew arrested one person who failed a roadside drugs test at a Mandatory Intoxicant Checkpoint. The sample came back positive for Cannabis.

Meanwhile the second car crew were tending to curfew checks and routine patrols.

“A number of alarm calls kept the lads on their toes as well” according to local officers.