By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow Facebook Page

Gardaí have seized a significant amount of drugs and cash in Co. Kilkenny.

Kilkenny Drugs Unit seized a large number of illegal drugs in the Castlecomer over the weekend including heroin, Xanax and cash.

Kilkenny Gardaí are asking people to contact them if they notice anything suspicious that may be drug-related.