By Dean Egan.

Gardaí in Kilkenny have seized heroin worth approximately €48,000 and cocaine worth €8,000.

The discovery was made at an operation Fanacht checkpoint in the city on Tuesday.

One man was arrested, questioned and later charged with sale and supply of controlled drugs.

He will appear before Carlow District Court this morning.

Gardaí say “These drugs were destined for sale locally in the Southeast.”