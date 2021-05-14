By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Jodie Burns.

He went missing from Kilkenny City on Thursday evening.

Jodie is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of stocky build with short fair hair.

When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.

Jodie is known to frequent the Smithfield and Ballymun areas.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.