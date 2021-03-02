Gardaí in Kilkenny are looking for the public’s help following two incidents of criminal damage and over the weekend.

The first happened at half ten on Friday on Barrack Street, where a motorist was allegedly surrounded by cyclists where the tail light of the passenger side was damaged due to a kick from the cyclists.

Meanwhile, eight Sycamore trees were cut down without a landowner’s knowledge in the Thomastown area between 5pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for any witnesses to either incident to contact them.