By Cillian Doyle.

Kilkenny Gardaí are appealing for information regarding recent acts of theft.

It happened on Wednesday night just before 10pm at The Dock in Graiguenamanagh where items were taken from a parked van.

A number of tools were taken including a red Honda generator, a blue electric drill, a Hitachi drill and a battery.

The items taken amount to €2900.

A number of similar thefts took place in Carlow and Bagenalstown.