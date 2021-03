Gardaí in Kilkenny are looking for information following two accounts of burglary.

The first incident happened at a house on the Hill road, where the glass in the patio doors was smashed but nothing was taken.

The second incident happened at a garage in Moate Park, Ballyragget, where a generator and a cement mixer, worth €650 combined were taken.

Anyone who witnessed these incidents, or who has more information, is asked to contact Gardaí.