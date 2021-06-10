By Cillian Doyle.

Kilkenny Gardaí are appealing for information following a complaint of dangerous driving.

It happened at 6:05pm on Tuesday evening at Templemartin, where a small black car overtook a Milk Tanker.

Gardaí say a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction had to take urgent action, with the offending vehicle veering across the road passing the oncoming vehicle at high speed.

Anybody who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.