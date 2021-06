By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an incident of criminal damage.

It happened between 11pm on Tuesday night and 7:45am on Wednesday morning at St Kierans Crescent, Co. Kilkenny.

Windows of a Red Volkswagen Caddy van were smashed in however no items were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Gardaí station.