By Dean Egan.

21.04.21 – 23.04.21 Burglary Circular Road Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a cement mixer from a house on Circular Road Kilkenny.

The house which is currently being renovated had a door at the rear of the property forced open and the Belle cement mixer was taken.

The cement mixer is worth €850.

Transportation would have been required to move the mixer contact anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between Wednesday and Friday of last week is asked to contact Gardaí in Kilkenny.

24.04.21 Criminal Damage, Ballyspellan, Johnstown

Gardaí received a report of an incident where locks at a farmyard in Johnstown were cut.

The incident occurred just before 1am on Saturday morning.

The lock on the farmyard gate and the lock on a shed had been cut however nothing was taken.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious vehicles in the area to contact Urlingford station.