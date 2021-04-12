By Dean Egan.

Burglary Greens Hill, Greens Bridge, Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a house in Greens Hill Kilkenny on Saturday 10th between 1.30pm and 11pm.

A window at the rear of the building was forced open, drawers were opened and rummaged through.

A white gold ring with a number of stones was taken.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area on Saturday to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.

Burglary commercial premises, Ballyfoyle, Kilkenny

A break in at a commercial premises in Ballyfoyle is being investigated by Kilkenny Gardaí.

The incident occurred between 11pm on Saturday and 2.30am on Sunday.

The fence surrounding the premises was cut in order to gain access.

A number of boxes containing stock were taken.

A white van was seen in the vicinity Gardaí are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.

Theft, Circular Road, Kilkenny

A quantity of fencing timber was stolen from a field at Circular Road between Thursday and Friday.

The timber was last seen at 6pm on Thursday and was noticed missing at 8am the next day.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for information.

Unauthorised taking of bicycle Hazelbrook Parc Na Gowan

A Creed Apollo mountain bike was taken from outside a house in Hazelbrook on Saturday evening.

The bike which is grey, yellow and orange in colour was taken around 11pm.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for anyone with information to contact Gardaí.