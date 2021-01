Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the theft of ‘two French Bulldogs’ from the O’Loughlin Road area of the city.

The theft occurred on New Year’s Eve and the two female dogs were noticed missing at 4 pm.

They were last seen at 1 am that morning.

Both of the dogs are a fawn or brown in colour and their names are Pippa and Zara.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact gardaí in Kilkenny.

You can call them on (056) 777 5000.