Kilkenny Garda Station are hosting an open day tomorrow.

The event is open to all age groups and runs from 11 AM.

There is also a sensory friendly half hour between 3 and 330.

Garda Andrew Neil from Kilkenny Garda Stations says “we are opening our doors in Kilkenny Garda Station, not just our public office but indeed, our custody suite, closed circuit tv room and also introducing members of the public to some of our specialist units which assist us in the Gardaí.

They include the armed support unit, the public order unit, Garda sub aqua unit, scenes of crime unit and roads policing unit …”