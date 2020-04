A Euromillions player in Co.Kilkenny is nearly €100,000 richer after they matched five numbers in last night’s draw.

The National Lottery says the ticket was bought at Glynn’s Daybreak Store in Callan.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the winner is asked to contact the lotto HQ by phone and the claim period has also been extended by 3 months.

Image: Glynn’s Daybreak Store in Callan.