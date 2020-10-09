A Kilkenny dad who won €5.4 million on the Lotto in September says he’s been playing the same numbers for over 25 years.

Once he knew they had won, he gathered his family to make an announcement, knowing they were expecting bad news.

He said his family fell around the floor laughing when he blurted out they had won the lotto.

The winning ticket was sold at DeLoughry’s service station at Talbot’s Inch and the family want to keep the win private.

The winning numbers were 2, 5, 7, 29, 38, 42 with the bonus 27.

Image: Google Street View. DeLoughry’s at Talbot’s Inch.