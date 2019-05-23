Kilkenny County Council has been granted funding to roll out a Wifi-4-EU hotspot in the coming months.

Under the scheme, the local authority will receive EU Commission grants worth 15 thousand euro to install WIFI transmitters in public urban areas.

In total 22 hotspots will be funded across the country including in Galway and South Dublin.

The WiFi4EU programme means that local authorities receive vouchers worth €15,000 which they can use to cover equipment and installation costs for Wi-Fi hotspots in public areas,” explained Grace Bolton from the EU Commission office in Ireland.

“This means that members of the public who wish to enjoy their common spaces such as town squares, public libraries and public parks, should be able to access free, high-quality Wi-Fi,” she added.