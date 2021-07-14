Kevin Galvin

A Kilkenny councillor was among four highlighted for incorrectly overclaiming expenses for several events at the same time.

Fianna Fáil councillor Ger Frisby told RTÉ Investigates that he had made an “error of judgement” for overclaiming expenses after figures obtained under Freedom of Information showed he was incorrectly claiming for several events he was supposedly attending, taking place at the same time.

Councillor Frisby is a member of Kilkenny County Council, is also a board member of Kilkenny Carlow Education and Training Board and of the Governing Body of Carlow IT.

A four-day period in September 2018 shows a number of overlapping meetings involving the three organisations, the programme last night revealed that in total, he received €1,545 in expenses and fees, according to five expense claims forms given to three State organisations

Cllr Frisby also said he is in the process of repaying the €820 he overclaimed.

Speaking on last night’s programme, Dr Aodh Quinlivan from Centre for Local and Regional Governance in UCC says the system is open to abuse.

“If something is not being vouched or you’re not asked to produce evidence for something, then of course that is subject to abuse.

“It is probably indefensible at this stage, that you wouldn’t have a system that is based on vouched expenses”.