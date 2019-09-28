The Office of Public Works has released the list of its most visited attractions for 2018.

Minister of State, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran revealed the statistics as part of a parliamentary question.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that tourist numbers from Britain, the US and Canada have dropped in the last year but this list shows that home grown attractions are still a big draw.

Topping the list is Kilkenny Castle for the second year in a row with 799,032 visitors.

It is followed closely by Glendalough with more than 732,824 people making the trip to the Co. Wicklow site.

Third most popular was The Botanic Gardens in Dublin with 656,609 people taking in its sights.

The gardens were also the most popular of all OPW sites in Dublin ahead of Kilmainham Gaol which had 430,960, while 431,340 went to Dublin Castle and 389,932 were recorded at Farmleigh Estate by the Phoenix Park.

The top OPW location in each county: Carlow – Altamont – 67,423 visitors

Clare – Ennis Friary – 13,637

Cork – Doneraile Park – 490,000

Donegal – Grianan of Alieach – 90,435

Dublin – The Botanic Gardens – 656,609

Galway – Dún Aonghasa – 136,042

Kerry – Derrynane House and Parklands – 169,047

Kildare – Castletown House and Parklands – 642,278

Kilkenny – Kilkenny Castle – 799,032

Laois – Emo Court House and Parklands – 315,204

Leitrim – Parke’s Castle – 21,392

Limerick – Desmond Hall – 15,845

Longford – Corlea Trackway Visitor Centre – 7,750

Louth – Mellifont Abbey – 29,989

Mayo – Céide Fields – 31,854

Meath – Battle of the Boyne site/Oldbridge Estate – 355,608

Offaly – Clonmacnoise – 154,330

Roscommon – Boyle abey – 6,799

Sligo – Carrowmore – 46,766

Tipperary – Rock of Cashel – 374,092

Waterford – Reginald’s Tower – 44,232

Wexford – JF Kennedy Arboretum – 118,006