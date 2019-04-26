The South East is home to many amazing buildings and historic sites and one has been recognised as one of the most beautiful in the world.

The Architectural Digest has named Kilkenny Castle in its list of the 10 most fairytale-esque castles of the world.

The medieval castle was built in 1195 by William Marshal and has been the centerpiece to the city ever since.

Architectural Digest said “Throughout the history of the castle, the site was renovated several times with the changing of owners, making it a mixture of various architectural styles.

“Today the castle is open to the public to explore the gardens and parklands, and the medieval castle”.