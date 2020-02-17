By Michelle McGlynn
If you’re looking for Ireland’s best brunch, you won’t have to go far, as a Kilkenny café have scooped the top prize at the Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards.
The awards celebrate the Irish businesses and producers that offer the best breakfasts in the country, and after being shortlisted down to 30 venues, Arán Bakery and Bistro in Co Kilkenny picked up the coveted award this year following a public vote.
“Brunch is now part of the fabric of Ireland’s food culture,” said awards founder, Georgina Campbell.
“People truly enjoy the quality and variety of dishes on brunch menus across Ireland. So much, in fact, that brunch is now considered one of the most popular meals for people to enjoy “out”.
“It’s for this reason that we opened the Brunch Award to a public vote, and we were delighted by the hugely enthusiastic response from food lovers across the country.”
There was to be more success in the Marble County for Avalon House Hotel in Castlecomer winner of the best four star breakfast in Ireland, while the Little Milk Company in Dungarvan (Dairy) and Cahir’s the Apple Farm.
And Carlow had its own winner, with Huntington Castle & Gardens in Clonegal scooping the best breakfast at a Country House title.
Meanwhile Archways B&B in Rosslare was given the highly commended honour in the B&B category, making it Ireland’s second best
Full list of winners
IRISH PRODUCER AWARDS
Meat: McCarthys of Kanturk, Kanturk, Co Cork
Eggs: Belview Eggs, Drogheda, Co Louth
Dairy: The Little Milk Company, Dungarvan, Co Waterford
Fruit: The Apple Farm, Cahir, Co Tipperary
Preserves: Filligans, Glenties, Co Donegal
IRISH BREAD AWARD
Rua Deli & Café, Castlebar, Co Mayo
IRISH BREAKFAST MENU
Hotel
Winner: Limerick Strand Hotel, Limerick
Highly Commended: The Twelve Hotel, Barna, Co Galway
Small Stay
Winner: Lough Bishop House, Collinstown, Co Westmeath
Highly Commended: Archways B&B, Rosslare, Co Wexford
5* HOTEL
Winner: Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh
Highly Commended: Trump International Golf Links & Hotel, Doonbeg, Co Clare
Highly Commended: Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow
4* HOTEL
Winner: Avalon House Hotel, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny
Highly Commended: Cliff at Lyons, Celbridge, Co Kildare
Highly Commended: Vaughan Lodge, Lahinch, Co Clare
3* HOTEL
Winner: Eccles Hotel, Glengarriff, Co Cork
Highly Commended: The Killeen House Hotel, Killarney, Co Kerry
Highly Commended: Stauntons on the Green, Dublin
COUNTRY HOUSE
Congratulations to @HuntingtonCastl in Co. Carlow for Best Breakfast from an Irish Country House Award #GeorginaCampbellAwards #IrishBreakfastAwards pic.twitter.com/odqj2qoMr3
— Ireland Guide (@IrelandGuide) February 17, 2020
Winner: Huntington Castle & Gardens, Clonegal, Co Carlow
Highly Commended: Ashley Park House, Nenagh, Co Tipperary
Highly Commended: Ardtara Country House, Upperlands, Co Derry
GUEST HOUSE
Winner: The Quay House, Clifden, Co Galway
Highly Commended: Heatons House, Dingle, Co Kerry
Highly Commended: Lancaster Lodge, Cork
B&B
Winner: Sheedy’s Doolin Boutique B&B, Doolin, Co Clare
Highly Commended: Danny Minnies, Annagry, Co. Donegal
Highly Commended: The Wilder Townhouse, Dublin
VISITOR ATTRACTION
Winner: Hillsborough Castle Café, Hillsborough, Co Down
Highly Commended: The Commons Café at MoLI, Dublin
Highly Commended: Good Day Deli, Nano Nagle Place, Cork
SUSTAINABILITY AWARD
Winner: Ashford Castle, Cong, Co Mayo
BRUNCH OF THE YEAR AWARD
Winner: Arán Artisan Bakery & Bistro, Kilkenny
Highly Commended: Seasalt Café & Deli, Cobh, Co Cork
Highly Commended: Kelly’s Kitchen, Newport, Co Mayo
Highly Commended: Sweet Geranium Café, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim
Highly Commended: Osta Café & Wine Bar, Sligo