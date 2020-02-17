By Michelle McGlynn

Pictures: Paul Sherwood

If you’re looking for Ireland’s best brunch, you won’t have to go far, as a Kilkenny café have scooped the top prize at the Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards.

The awards celebrate the Irish businesses and producers that offer the best breakfasts in the country, and after being shortlisted down to 30 venues, Arán Bakery and Bistro in Co Kilkenny picked up the coveted award this year following a public vote.

“Brunch is now part of the fabric of Ireland’s food culture,” said awards founder, Georgina Campbell.

“People truly enjoy the quality and variety of dishes on brunch menus across Ireland. So much, in fact, that brunch is now considered one of the most popular meals for people to enjoy “out”.

“It’s for this reason that we opened the Brunch Award to a public vote, and we were delighted by the hugely enthusiastic response from food lovers across the country.”

There was to be more success in the Marble County for Avalon House Hotel in Castlecomer winner of the best four star breakfast in Ireland, while the Little Milk Company in Dungarvan (Dairy) and Cahir’s the Apple Farm.

And Carlow had its own winner, with Huntington Castle & Gardens in Clonegal scooping the best breakfast at a Country House title.

Meanwhile Archways B&B in Rosslare was given the highly commended honour in the B&B category, making it Ireland’s second best

Full list of winners

IRISH PRODUCER AWARDS

Meat: McCarthys of Kanturk, Kanturk, Co Cork

Eggs: Belview Eggs, Drogheda, Co Louth

Dairy: The Little Milk Company, Dungarvan, Co Waterford

Fruit: The Apple Farm, Cahir, Co Tipperary

Preserves: Filligans, Glenties, Co Donegal

IRISH BREAD AWARD

Rua Deli & Café, Castlebar, Co Mayo

IRISH BREAKFAST MENU

Hotel

Winner: Limerick Strand Hotel, Limerick

Highly Commended: The Twelve Hotel, Barna, Co Galway

Small Stay

Winner: Lough Bishop House, Collinstown, Co Westmeath

Highly Commended: Archways B&B, Rosslare, Co Wexford

5* HOTEL

Winner: Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh

Highly Commended: Trump International Golf Links & Hotel, Doonbeg, Co Clare

Highly Commended: Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow

4* HOTEL

Winner: Avalon House Hotel, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny

Highly Commended: Cliff at Lyons, Celbridge, Co Kildare

Highly Commended: Vaughan Lodge, Lahinch, Co Clare

3* HOTEL

Winner: Eccles Hotel, Glengarriff, Co Cork

Highly Commended: The Killeen House Hotel, Killarney, Co Kerry

Highly Commended: Stauntons on the Green, Dublin

COUNTRY HOUSE

Winner: Huntington Castle & Gardens, Clonegal, Co Carlow

Highly Commended: Ashley Park House, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

Highly Commended: Ardtara Country House, Upperlands, Co Derry

GUEST HOUSE

Winner: The Quay House, Clifden, Co Galway

Highly Commended: Heatons House, Dingle, Co Kerry

Highly Commended: Lancaster Lodge, Cork

B&B

Winner: Sheedy’s Doolin Boutique B&B, Doolin, Co Clare

Highly Commended: Danny Minnies, Annagry, Co. Donegal

Highly Commended: The Wilder Townhouse, Dublin

VISITOR ATTRACTION

Winner: Hillsborough Castle Café, Hillsborough, Co Down

Highly Commended: The Commons Café at MoLI, Dublin

Highly Commended: Good Day Deli, Nano Nagle Place, Cork

SUSTAINABILITY AWARD

Winner: Ashford Castle, Cong, Co Mayo

BRUNCH OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: Arán Artisan Bakery & Bistro, Kilkenny

Highly Commended: Seasalt Café & Deli, Cobh, Co Cork

Highly Commended: Kelly’s Kitchen, Newport, Co Mayo

Highly Commended: Sweet Geranium Café, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

Highly Commended: Osta Café & Wine Bar, Sligo