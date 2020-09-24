A Kilkenny-based company has announced 70 new jobs.

Telecommunications specialists Entegro have revealed plans to set up a design support centre in poland.

It will create 20 new jobs there, along with an additional 50 positions in Ireland over the coming year.

Recruitment is already underway for the new positions in Kilkenny.

Entegros’ design capacity has grown significantly over the past year and the company is actively recruiting for multiple new positions across various disciplines to meet growing demand nationally and internationally, according to CEO, Jim Doyle.

“As a business, we are delighted to be involved in the delivery of such an ambitious and vital project as the National Broadband Plan.

It will provide much-needed, future- proofed connectivity in rural Ireland.

Through the NBI contract and ongoing work with existing clients such as Virgin Media IE, Siro, Fibrus NI, Cityfibre UK and Century Link US we are helping people to work remotely and we are sustaining jobs locally.”