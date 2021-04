By Dean Egan.

Kilkenny-based animation studio Cartoon Saloon missed out on an Oscar at last night’s Academy Awards.

The group’s film Wolfwalkers lost out to Pixar’s Soul in the Animated Feature category.

Nomadland won best picture.

Chloe Zhao has made history at the Academy Awards by becoming the first woman from an ethnically diverse community and only the second woman ever to win best director.