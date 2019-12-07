Rural areas around Kilkenny are expected to be connected to high-speed internet as part of the new National Broadband Plan as early as 2021.

Areas in Limerick, Galway and near Carragaline in Co Cork are also expected to be one of the first to be setup to the plan, which will see a hub also installed in the Marble City and Carlow, two in Wexford and Waterford, and three in Tipperary.

Once the network hubs are installed, they’ll provide a high-speed connection to homes and businesses within a radius of 30 kilometres.

The Irish Times reports telecom’s industry insiders were briefed on the plans at a private meeting recently.