Kicking back this weekend for some TV chill-out? Here's what's new on Netflix

To save your thumb here’s our guide to what’s new on Netflix this weekend.

GLOW: Season 3

Season 3 follows the ladies of GLOW as they take the Vegas strip by storm. Now headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, the women quickly realize Sin City is much more grind than glitter. Ever the team cheerleader, Ruth’s passion for the show begins to take a backseat to her growingly complicated personal life.

Debbie is making headway as a producer, but continues to be consumed with guilt over the distance between her and her son. As their residency wears on, the lines blur between performance and reality, and the cast find themselves struggling with their own identities both in and outside of the ring.

Inspired by the short-lived but beloved show from the 80s, GLOW tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women’s wrestling. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin ) a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture perfect life is not what it seems. And at the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director who now must lead this group of women on the journey to wrestling stardom.

Cable Girls: Season 4

The series began in Madrid during 1928. The national telephone company opens its headquarters in the city centre and hundreds of girls queue up to get a job as a “cable girl” in the only place that represents progress and modernity for women at the time. Four girls, coming from very different backgrounds, will start work as operators.

From that day on, jealousy, envy and betrayal will get mixed up with the hunger for success, friendship and love. The group of four is formed by Lidia (Blanca Suárez, El barco, El internado), Marga (Nadia de Santiago, Musarañas, Amar es para siempre), Carlota (Ana Fernández, Los protegidos) and Ángeles (Maggie Civantos, Vis a vis). Season 4 is set amid social changes in 1931, the friends get tangled in a murder mystery and must work together to solve it before one of them is sentenced to death.

The Family

Investigative journalists expose The Fellowship, a Christian fundamentalist organization quietly operating in the corridors of power in Washington, D.C.

The Naked Director

Based on a true story, The Naked Director is a fearless challenge brought to life by the incredible cast. In 1980s, the bubble economy was at its peak and all of Japan was over-excited with possibility. Prior to the advent of office ladies and female college students fanatically waving ‘Juli-fans’ and dancing in Juliana Tokyo, there was one determined entrepreneur who was developing adult videos at the beginning of the industry and challenging Japanese old-fashioned cultural norms about sex.

He was a ‘pioneer of broadcasting taboo’, director Toru Muranishi. Muranishi revolutionized the concept of eroticism in Japan, and alongside legendary AV actress, Kaoru Kuroki, became household names.

Wu Assassins

Wu Assassins follows Kai Jin, a young Chinatown chef in present day San Francisco, as he becomes entangled with the Chinese Triad’s pursuit of deadly ancient powers known as the “Wu Xing.” After an encounter with a mystical spirit, Kai reluctantly becomes the Wu Assassin, using his enhanced martial arts skills to recover supernatural powers from five modern day criminals threatening to use them to destroy the world.

Sintonia

Told through three characters’ perspectives, the story of Sintonia explores the universe of music, crime, and religion in São Paulo’s capital. Doni, Nando, and Rita all grew up together in the same favela, where they were influenced by the draw of funk, drug trafficking, and the evangelical church.

Despite them following very different paths, the three childhood friends ultimately realize that to achieve their dreams, they’ll need to rely on and support each other throughout this journey.

Dollar

Beautiful executive assistant Zeina reluctantly teams up with self-assured Tarek to chase down an elusive dollar bill worth $1 million.

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling

After 20 years in space, Rocko returns to a technologically advanced O-Town and makes it his mission to get his favorite show back on the air.