Photo: KFC_IE Twitter

KFC is warning customers of temporary changes to its menu due to recent delivery disruptions.

The chain says some items on the menu may be different, while the packaging may change also.

It has thanked customers for their understanding.

It’s not the first time the chicken shop has been impacted by delivery problems.

In 2018 it was forced to close almost 700 of its 900 restaurants across the UK and Ireland due to a shortage of one ingredient – chicken.