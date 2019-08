Irish actress Jessie Buckley has been listed in Variety’s 10 actors to watch for 2019.

The Kerry native was also nominated for a BAFTA rising star award earlier in the year.

She has starred in the popular ‘Chernobyl’ mini-series, and will next appear in ‘Judy’, which is set to be released in October.

Previously, she featured in the musical drama ‘Wild Rose’ and ‘Beast’, and BBC TV series ‘War and Peace’.

Past Variety honorees include the likes of Mahershala Ali, Brie Larson, and Lupita Nyong’o.