An Irishwoman is one of four members of a family who have died in a murder-suicide in the US.

Two adults and two teenage boys were found dead in a house in Reno, Nevada, on Wednesday morning.

They all died of gunshot wounds and have been officially identified as 53-year-old Joan Huber, 50-year-old Adam P Huber, 17-year Adam J Huber and 16-year-old Michael Huber.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance.

The Irishwoman is from Kerry and local TD Danny Healy-Rae knows her family.

Deputy Healy-Rae said: “It’s such a terrible thing to happen and we hope and we pray with them and for them, that God will give them the strength and the courage to carry on, because that is what they will have to do.

“It’s tough, I know, but we are all with them and we’ll help them in any way that we can.”