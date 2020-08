A nursing home in Wexford has confirmed a positive test of Covid-19.

Kerlogue Nursing Home in Rocksborough says one patient has tested positive for the virus.

It says it has engaged with the HSE and relevant authorities to implement appropriate measures, to provide medical care to all residents.

