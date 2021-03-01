Tom Tuite

A crisps company executive accused of growing €20,000 worth of cannabis plants had bail terms relaxed today as he was given six weeks to indicate a plea.

Anthony Keogh, 64, of Newtown Lane, Oldtown, north Co. Dublin, was arrested last July.

He was charged with cultivation of cannabis, unlawful possession of the drug and having it for the purpose of sale or supply.

The three offences are under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Gardai allegedly seized approximately €19,500 of cannabis plants on July 9th last in north Co Dublin.

Mr Keogh, a director of Keogh’s Crisps, was granted €200 bail on condition he surrendered his passport, provided gardai with a contact number, and signed on regularly at Swords Garda station.

The case was listed again before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court today.

Garda sergeant Niall Murphy said the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed “summary disposal on a guilty plea only”.

This means the case can be heard at district court level if he admits the offence. Otherwise, it must go before a judge and jury in the circuit court which can impose lengthier sentences. The sergeant said he was not aware if disclosure of evidence was outstanding.

Mr Keogh did not have to attend court but was represented by solicitor Fergal Boyle who consented to the case being put back for a further six weeks.

Mr Boyle asked the court to remove the signing on requirement. Judge Kelly agreed after noting there was no Garda objection.

She adjourned the case until April 12th when Mr Keogh will be expected to say how he intends to plead.

At his first hearing, Garda Olan Keating, of the Dublin North Crime Taskforce, gave evidence and told the court Mr Keogh made no reply when charged. There was no objection to bail subject to the conditions being imposed.