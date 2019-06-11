A convicted child sex abuser has written letters to both a TD and Leinster House.
Bill Kenneally, who was jailed for 14 years for indecently assaulting 10 boys, alleges that he was defamed by Oireachtas members.
The Waterford News And Star reports that Kenneally sent a handwritten letter to Minsiter Of State John Paul Phelan in December.
The letter claims 8 Oireachtas members “distorted the purpose of an Oireachtas debate… in order to pass defamatory comments against me, to disregard my fundamental right to be presumed innocent and to prejudice my entitlement to a fair trial in respect of the outstanding charges before Waterford Circuit Court”.
The Kilkenny Carlow TD isn’t among those mentioned in the letter and the basketball coach reportedly sent other handwritten letters to the Oireachtas, according to the Sunday Times.
Claims from Kenneally include his belief that Labour Leader Wexford’s Brendan Howlin was part of a campaign that “may be contrary to the Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act”, that Waterford TDs David Cullinane and MAry Butler abused Dáil privilege in remarks made in 2018.
Kenneally’s legal team sent a letter to the two South East TDs requesting an investigation, penalties and amendments to the Dáil record.