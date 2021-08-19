Kelly Clarkson has admitted that before she won American Idol, she regarded the competition as “a joke”

The American Idol winner appeared on Comedian Kevin Hart’s TV show, and told the host that the cast of the first season did not believe the show would become successful.

“We all though it was kind of a joke” she said.” I mean we didn’t think it was gonna come of anything. Like we were the first season of American Idol,’ she said. “So we were there for that paycheck that AFTRA-SAG gives you to like pay for some bills, like, you know, nobody knew that it would actually – anything would come to fruition. You know, that’s what everyone hopes but that doesn’t usually happen.”

Clarkson was just 20 years old in 2002 she auditioned for American Idol, winning the contest and topping the charts with her debut track “Moment Like This.”

The “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer went on to tell Hart that she was grateful her career unfolded in this way: “I will say I am thankful for that at the same time because I think I skipped the surreal part,” she said. ” I think because I skipped all that so fast and I was thrown in, there was no time for people to really drill me on: “You have to do this. You have to be this.”

Since her career launched in 2002, Kelly Clarkson has had 11 top ten singles in the U.S. and sold over 45 million albums worldwide