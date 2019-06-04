Katie Taylor homecoming: Twitter reacts to undisputed champion of the political photobomb, Shane Ross

Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Just as Katie Taylor dodged and weaved her way to becoming an undisputed world champion, Shane Ross has dodged and weaved his way to becoming the undisputed champion of the political photobomb.Photo by INPHO/Bryan Keane The Sports Minister appeared to indulge in getting into the background of as many photos of and interviews with Ireland's first-ever unified world champion on her return to home soil.Photo by INPHO/Bryan Keane Minister Ross has been the top trend on Twitter today, drawing accusations of trying to steal Taylor's moment.