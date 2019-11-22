A Carlow woman whose two sons were murdered by their father in 2013 says it’s had a devastating effect on her life.

Kathleen Chada was speaking following a new Women’s Aid report which shows 230 women have been the victim of femicide since 1996.

Her husband Sanjeev murdered their two children Eoghan and Ruairi after embezzling money from their local GAA club.

Kathleen says the impact on her life has been devastating:

“The thought that the person that I loved, that I lived with, that was the father of my two children, that I was married to, did this, is very very surreal, even now, years later.”