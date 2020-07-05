Kayne West has announced on Twitter that he is running for the US Presidential Election.

The 21 time Grammy winner has been endorsed by Elon Musk, with his wife Kim Kardashian West replying to the tweet with an American Flag emoji.

It’s not clear if he has filed any paperwork to appear on state election ballots but there is still time for independent candidates to be added in a number of states.

In the tweet that was posted on the 4th of July, West said: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future.”