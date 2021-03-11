Justice Minister Helen McEntee will take six months of paid maternity leave from April 30th.

She will remain a member of the government without a portfolio with Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys taking on the justice brief.

Many of the duties of the role will be delegated to Super Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton and Minister of State – Wexford’s James Browne.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says today’s announcement highlights the need for reform.

“I believe that this illustrates once more the absolute requirement for permanent reform in this area to ensure full equality for all public representative and the need to introduce maternity and paternity leave for Councillors, Senators, TD’s and Ministers.”