The Justice Minister says enforcement legislation over travelling has been removed because there were a number of ‘grey areas’.

Under Phase 2, people can only travel 20 km or anywhere within their own county.

However, it’s emerged that’s actually only a guideline and Gardaí can’t arrest anyone for breaching it.

“We were reaching a stage where enforcement was entering into a number of grey areas in terms of distance and people crossing county bounds”

“It would present very difficult challenges”