A new survey has revelaed that just over half of Irish people would get a Covid-19 vaccine.

It comes as Tánaiste Leo Varadkar revealed he and the Government were optimistic about the rollout of a vaccine early next year.

The figures show the government faces an uphill battle to secure a high uptake of the jab once it gets official approval.

This new poll commissioned by the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association has found 55 per cent of people would get the Covid-19 vaccine if one was available.

One third were unsure and 12 per cent would turn it down.

The ‘at risk’ over 65s are the most likely to take the vaccine, followed by people aged 35 to 44.

Younger people were the least likely to get the jab.

Speaking yesterday, Mr Varadkar said: “In terms of the vaccine, I am increasingly optimistic, as is Government, that we will see a vaccine approved in the next couple of months and that in the first half, if not the first quarter, of next year it will be possible to start vaccinating those most at risk; healthcare workers and people with chronic illnesses.”

In an interview, Mr Varadkar said he was optimistic on the basis of information the Government is receiving from different companies, along with advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO).