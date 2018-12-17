A man killed in a freak accident at a Co Donegal garage was showing mechanics his car when the tragedy occurred.

Pensioner Mervyn Orr died when he became trapped in equipment at the garage on the outskirts of the village of St Johnston.

Mr Orr, aged 77, had arrived at the garage around 8.45pm to have his car serviced.

However, he became entangled in machinery at the garage when his Citroen C4 car surged forward and he suffered fatal injuries.

The emergency services including an air ambulance from across the border were summoned but Mr Orr died at the scene.

Mr Orr, who lived with his wife in the nearby village of Carrigans, was a very well-known figure in the area.

A motorcyclist enthusiast, he was a father-of-three and also had grandchildren.

Local county councillor Paul Canning said the entire community was devastated by the tragedy.

They are a very well-known and respected family and would have been involved in a lot of fund-raising for various charities over the years.

“This is just devastating for the entire community on the mouth of Christmas.

“The thoughts and prayers of all the people of Donegal are with them at this time and the owner of the garage who I understand is extremely upset by what has happened,” he said.

Gardai and ambulance personnel rushed to the scene.

The area was sealed off as Garda forensic investigators began an investigation into the cause of the accident.

The Health and Safety Authority has also sent inspectors to the area to begin a full investigation.

