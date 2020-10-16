The Department of Education said that over 33,000 individual subject records were reviewed this year.

Just 18 Leaving Cert students have had their marks upgraded following an appeals process that saw more than 12,000 pupils’ calculated grades reviewed.

Of the 12,292 students that applied for Leaving Cert calculated grades rechecks, 11 were awarded a higher grade, while seven were brought up following quality assurance checks.

Students whose grades have been upgraded will be contacted directly by the Calculated Grades office this afternoon.

The Department of Education said that over 33,000 individual subject records were reviewed as a record number of appeals were received this year.

It said the low number of grade changes reflects the professionalism with which schools approached the calculated grading system.

Appeals did not consider the difference in marks given by a school and the grade delivered by the Department of Education, with the process only considering errors in the transmission and processing of student data.

The appeals process is not connected with the discovery of errors in the Leaving Certificate calculated grades system, which saw two computer coding errors leave some 6,500 students with at least one grade lower than they should have received last month.

Students who are unhappy with their results will still have the option of sitting the Leaving Cert exams on November 16th.

Details on how the exams will be conducted have not yet been confirmed.