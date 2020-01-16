The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering Kilkenny woman Patricia O’Connor has been hearing about the discovery of her body parts in the Dublin Mountains.

Kieran Greene denies murdering his girlfriend’s 61-year-old mother at the home they shared at Mountainview Park in Rathfarnham in Dublin.

In her opening address yesterday, prosecuting barrister Róisín Lacey told the jury it will be alleged that Patricia O’Connor suffered fatal head injuries during a violent altercation with Kieran Green at her home on May 29th 2017.

She said they’ll hear evidence of him telling Gardaí he buried her in a shallow grave before dismembering her and scattering her body parts across the Dublin and Wicklow Mountains.

Ms. Lacey told them he later changed his story and blamed two others for killing and dismembering her.

A young woman gave evidence today of stumbling upon a body part while picnicking near the Sally Gap with her family on June 10th 2017.

Christine Murphy said she thought it was “a piece of a pig”. Her brother Jonathan described it as an upper torso.

Patricia’s daughter Louise, her granddaughter Stephanie and Stephanie’s father Keith Johnston are also on trial accused of impeding Mr. Greene’s apprehension and prosecution.