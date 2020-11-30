Digital Desk Staff

The Minister for State for Skills and Further Education is calling for the All-Ireland final panel sizes to be increased.

Limerick TD Niall Collins has said the 40-player limit for stadiums under current restrictions is too small ahead of the All-Ireland finals in the coming weeks.

Over the weekend, Limerick and Waterford qualified for the All-Ireland Hurling final, due to be played on December 13th, while Kilkenny and Galway will meet in the Camogie decider on December 12th.

The Football semi-finals will be played off this weekend, with the final set for the 19th, while Dublin wait to learn their opponents for the All-Ireland Ladies’ Football final on December 20th.

Following Limerick’s win on Sunday, Mr Collins said the full county panel and backroom staff should have a place in Croke Park for the final, along with county officials and players’ extended families.

All Ireland finals are truly unique occasions. Limiting teams to 40 persons who can attend the Stadium should be reviewed for hurling/football finals. Leaving extended panel players and back room personnel outside is harsh. For the finals family and Co. Board should be admitted. — Niall Collins (@NiallCollinsTD) November 29, 2020

Following the Treaty county’s win over Waterford in the Munster final, manager John Kiely criticised the current limit on panel sizes, saying it was unfair that members of his team were forced to watch the game from home.

Mr Collins says there is more than enough room in the stadium to allow for extended panels.

“There are plans to look at the numbers that can attend stadia in the spring time, but I think given that the finals are once-off events, limiting the numbers to 40 has been quite unfair and divisive among extended panels.

“Given that it’s a once-off final, we should allow greater numbers. There’s plenty of room in Croke Park to cater for people safely.”

Under Level 3 measures of the Government’s Living with Covid plan, no fans are permitted to attend sporting events, with the Taoiseach confirming on Friday that no consideration had been given to allowing crowds to attend this year’s All-Ireland finals.