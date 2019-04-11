European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has insisted both Britain and the EU must “stick to the commitments taken tonight” after the EU agreed to delay Brexit until October 31.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner as he left the special EU summit in Brussels just after 3am this morning, Mr Juncker said it is now up to British prime minister Theresa May and EU officials to ensure the deal is implemented.

After six hours of talks on Wednesday night, EU leaders agreed to extend the Brexit deadline until October 31 – Halloween night – on the strict condition Britain:

* Runs candidates in next month’s MEP elections

* Agrees to crash out of the EU without a deal on June 1 if it fails to do so

* Signs up to a series of conditions ensuring Britain will not use the extra time to “sabotage” the EU’s plans

* and takes part in a June review to ensure the conditions are being met

Asked if the October 31 deadline is a good day for Britain or risks becoming a Halloween nightmare for the EU, Mr Juncker said while leaving the EU summit early on Thursday morning:

“It’s [the latest deal] a good day for EU, it’s a good day for UK, but we have to stick to commitments taken tonight.”

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker prepares to shake hands as he arrives for a meeting in Brussels yesterday. Photo: AP Photo/Virginia Mayo