A judge from Bermuda has come under fire by the British Court of Appeals after claiming the details of a graphic murder made him “horny”.

The New York Post reports that Judge Carlisle Greaves made the unusual comment after a witness gave important evidence to during the original murder trial in Bermuda.

A transcript from the trial reads that Judge Greaves said “all this sex is beginning to get me horny” after hearing the evidence supplied.

Ultimately, the accused, Smith Williams, was sentenced to 35-years in prison last October for the murder of Colford Ferguson.

The case was recently taken to the British Court of Appeals for a retrial by the defence who argued that the judge’s lewd remark suggested that he behaved inappropriately.

The British Court of Appeal rejected the defendant’s appeal but took the opportunity to condemn Judge Greave’s comments.